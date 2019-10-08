LONGVIEW, Texas — In East Texas, high school football is king.
That's why CBS19 has decided to produce a docuseries following one of our local squads throughout the entire high school football season.
This year, CBS19 will be on the road with Spring Hill - all season long!
The Panthers have a new head football coach, Jonny Louvier, and CBS19 will be with him every step of the way this season with exclusive access to practices, games, locker room huddles, and even game film meetings with the coaching staff and players.
RELATED: FIRST ON CBS19: Jonny Louvier named head football coach, athletic director at Spring Hill
From Spring Hill's first practice on August 5, to pep rallies, workouts and games...CBS19 will be there!
PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill, brought to you by East Texas Professional Credit Union, John Frazier: Allstate and Mobberly Baptist Church, will air Thursdays at 7 p.m. only on CBS19.tv.
This is a first for East Texas and will definitely be something you don't want to miss!