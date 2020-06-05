BULLARD, Texas — Two men were hospitalized after a tree fell in a Bullard neighborhood Wednesday.

According to witnesses the men, who were working with a tree clearing service, were working on cutting down tree branches at a house in the 15000 of Saline Circle, near the Lake Palestine Marina, around noon.

Witnesses tell CBS19 one of the men was working on cutting down branches from a tree and the other was cleaning up debris in the yard when a second tree fell onto a house, then onto the man working in the yard. Witnesses said the man in the tree was also injured by the falling tree.

The Bullard Fire Department, Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department, Noonday Fire Department and Smith County Emergency Services District Battalion 1 all responded to the scene.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, both men were taken to a local hospital with one of them having sustained serious injuries.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident.