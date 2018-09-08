TYLER — CBS19 is partnering with the Salvation Army to help kids in need with the "School Is Cool" supply drive.

Our goal is to collect 100 backpacks, and we're hoping you can help fill them!

If you are wondering what exact supplies are needed, here is the list below:

Rulers

Crayons

Copy paper

Pencil bags

Highlighters

Color Markers

Colored Pencils

Loose leaf paper

Composition Books

Glue and Glue Sticks

Mini Staplers and Staples

Plastic and regular Folders

Pink and Pencil Top Erasers

Graph Paper

Dry Erase Markers

Wired Single and Multi-Subject Notebooks

Pointed and Rounded Tip Scissors

Pencils (Regular and mechanical)

1", 1.5", 2",3" Three Ring Binders

Lined Index Cards

Blue, black and red pens

Post-It Notes

Lysol Wipes and Spray

Construction Paper

Pencil Sharpeners

Hand Sanitizer

Index Dividers

Black Sharpies

Supply Boxes

Ziplock Bags

Scotch Tape

Backpacks

Dictionaries

Supply donations can be brought to The Salvation Army at 633 North Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

You can also donate by texing "SCHOOLISCOOL" TO 41444.

