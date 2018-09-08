TYLER — CBS19 is partnering with the Salvation Army to help kids in need with the "School Is Cool" supply drive.
Our goal is to collect 100 backpacks, and we're hoping you can help fill them!
If you are wondering what exact supplies are needed, here is the list below:
- Rulers
- Crayons
- Copy paper
- Pencil bags
- Highlighters
- Color Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Loose leaf paper
- Composition Books
- Glue and Glue Sticks
- Mini Staplers and Staples
- Plastic and regular Folders
- Pink and Pencil Top Erasers
- Graph Paper
- Dry Erase Markers
- Wired Single and Multi-Subject Notebooks
- Pointed and Rounded Tip Scissors
- Pencils (Regular and mechanical)
- 1", 1.5", 2",3" Three Ring Binders
- Lined Index Cards
- Blue, black and red pens
- Post-It Notes
- Lysol Wipes and Spray
- Construction Paper
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Hand Sanitizer
- Index Dividers
- Black Sharpies
- Supply Boxes
- Ziplock Bags
- Scotch Tape
- Backpacks
- Dictionaries
Supply donations can be brought to The Salvation Army at 633 North Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
You can also donate by texing "SCHOOLISCOOL" TO 41444.
