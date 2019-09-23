TYLER, Texas — CBS19's Dana Hughey is at the East Texas State Fair for the Military Monday ceremony.
The ceremony is taking place at the ONCOR Community Stage across from the Big Texas food station.
The Bishop T.K. Gorman Band will start off the event.
Speakers at the event:
- Jim Snow an East Texas Veterans Community Council board member.
- Kandy Flores with the U.S. ARMY recruiting Company in Tyler.
- Mike "Big Mike" Eubank an East Texas Patriot Guard Riders Deputy State Captain, Vietnam Veteran and three-time Purple Heart recipient.