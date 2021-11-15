CBS19 kicks off The Salvation Army of Tyler's 2021 Red Kettle campaign with $10K donation

Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday - Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

TYLER, Texas — Christmas is fast approaching! Shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Tyler. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in need in our community.

Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday - Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

CBS19 and the TEGNA Foundation kicked off the giving season by donating $10,000 to The Salvation Army of Tyler's campaign.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year! You can select the location, day and time you would like to ring when you visit www.RegisterToRing.com.

Click here to create a fundraising team.

to create a fundraising team. Click here to make a donation to the Red Kettle campaign.

to make a donation to the Red Kettle campaign. Click here to register to ring the bell at a Red Kettle location.

to register to ring the bell at a Red Kettle location. Click here to purchase a gift for a family on The Salvation Army register.