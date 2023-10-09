x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WE'RE BACK! CBS19 to host 3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the CBS19 parking lot, located at 2211 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler!
Credit: CBS19

TYLER, Texas — We're back! It's time for CBS19's 3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat!

Stop by the CBS19 studios, located at 2211 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. to make sure your little ghosts and goblins get their share of the loot!

Vehicles will need to enter through the front entrance of the Green Acres Bowling Alley (Loop 323 entrance,) then turn right into the gate between the station and satellite dishes to get into the candy line! All vehicles will go through the line and exit out the front entrance of the station back onto Loop 323.

CBS19's Trunk-or-Treat is sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union.

Happy Halloween from CBS19!

**NOTE: Please bring trick-or-treat bags, as they will not be provided.

  

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Meals on Wheels East Texas celebrates 50 years of service

Before You Leave, Check This Out