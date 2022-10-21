CBS19 adds new evening co-anchor, Bullard native Brennon Gurley

Gurley will be on the nightly news at 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. alongside co-anchor Marangeli Lopez.

TYLER, Texas — A new face will be on screens across East Texas tonight as CBS19 welcomes its newest evening co-anchor, Brennon Gurley.

Gurley may be new to the station, but the Bullard native isn’t new to the area.

“This is home,” said Gurley, who previously worked as a multimedia journalist in Springfield, Missouri, then at KLTV in Tyler for two years before spending another two working as an anchor and reporter in Louisville, Kentucky. “I grew up watching these local stations like CBS19, so this is surreal for me.”

