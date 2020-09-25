CBS19's COACH OF THE WEEK: Chapel Hill's Jeff Riordan

The Bulldogs are currently 3-1 overall and will look to kick off district play against Athens Friday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill’s Jeff Riordan highlights our Week 3 Coach of the Week.

In his second year as the head coach for the Bulldogs, Riordan is determined to build an expectation of winning. Despite suffering their first loss of the season last week to Center, Chapel Hill has already eclipsed more wins than the 2019-2020 season.

"Losses are lessons, you know," Riordan said. "What I told the kids, we’re gonna learn from what we messed up on and get better and fix it. Everybody is 0-0 right now. District is starting, and these are the games that really count.”