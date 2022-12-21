CBS19's Favorite Things: Smallwoods Home Decor and 80 Acre Market

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today, we hosted Smallwoods Home Decor, an online print shop based out of East Texas with over a million customers across the country. People can use their products to decorate their homes with precious memories.

Customers can upload their photos with minutes and have their décor shipped to their home within days.

Also a part of the Smallwoods brand is 80 Acre Market, a former mansion converted into a shop in the Gilmer area. The business, located at 12229 FM 1650 in Gilmer, offers unique gifts, apparel, home furnishings and more.

For the gift basket, the winner will receive consumables and laundry wash from 80 Acre Market and a $100 gift card to Smallwoods.

Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!