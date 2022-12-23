CBS19's Favorite Things: 1-night stay at Miranda Lambert Suite in Lindale; winner announced!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we highlighted one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Then, on the last day, one lucky viewer won the basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings. And the winner is Karen Lancaster of Longview!

The basket features all of the goodies that the Morning Loop has showcased over the past 12 days.

For our final day, we featured the Miranda Lambert suite in Lindale and a one night stay at the room featuring décor honoring the hometown country music singer, including her favorite color - pink.