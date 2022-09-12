CBS19’s Favorite Things: Custom Ornament by Dace Kidd

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today’s item is a custom ornament by Dace Kidd.

This Latvian artist has showcased her artwork across Texas, especially in Tyler and Longview. She has done numerous painting and murals, including the "Eyes of Tyler" and the "Wings of Tyler" in Downtown Tyler.

She stopped by the Morning Loop to talk about her work and share that a handmade, one-of-a-kind ornament will be included in the gift basket.

Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!