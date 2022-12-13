CBS19's Favorite Things: Essential Oils from Carolyn's Corner

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today’s item is essential oils from Carolyn's Corner.

This business opened up last summer and started off selling clothing. But Carolyn Horn, who is the owner of Carolyn's Corner, said that it wasn't her niche and decided to make the switch to sell perfumes and colognes.

Horn came on the Morning Loop to talk about her business and how she comes up with new products to sell.

She has provided a variety of products including essential oils for the gift basket.

