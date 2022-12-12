CBS19’s Favorite Things: Holiday Art Cards by Cassie Edmonds Mosaics

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today’s item is holiday art cards by Cassie Edmonds Mosaics.

Edmonds got started with mosaic 25 years ago after taking an art class at the Tyler Museum of Art. Taking that class developed into a passion for art and has continued to this day.

She came by the Morning Loop to talk about her business and what she creates, including her holiday art cards which will be included in the gift basket.

Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!