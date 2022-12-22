CBS19's Favorite Things: Merchandise from East Texas' own Pop Watch

LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!
Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!
Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!
Today, we have merchandise from East Texas' own Pop Watch, a social media star from Longview with millions of views online.
He shared with us some of his favorite things, including Christmas movies and songs and Pop Watch-themed merchandise.
Additions to our gift basket include shirts, a cup and a decal with Pop Watch catchphrases like "Get back in the house" along with a signed baseball.
Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!
Merry Christmas!