CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen in Arp

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today’s item is Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen in Arp.

Texas Tortilla Kitchen began in Dec. 2019 and was stop-and go during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have been in business full-time since Sept. 2021. They serve up homemade tamales and other items such as enchiladas and freshly made tortillas.

Kimberly Carrillo, who is the owner of Texas Tortilla Kitchen, stopped by our studio to talk about the business and share that a gift certificate for a free tamale dinner will be included in the gift basket.

Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!