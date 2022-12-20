CBS19's Favorite Things: Two Night Stay at Dead Cat Ranch

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Example video title will go here for this video

PALESTINE, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today, we have a two night stay at Dead Cat Ranch in Palestine.

This 1,200 acre ranch has been family owned and operated for over 35 years and offers a getaway in East Texas for those who enjoy the outdoors. There are a variety of activities to enjoy from horseback riding to fishing and offers different lodging from cabins to cottages.

Stacy and Josh Betts, who are the owners of Dead Cat Ranch, stopped by the Morning Loop to talk about the business and said that a two night stay as well as some Dead Cat Ranch gear will be included in the gift basket.

Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!