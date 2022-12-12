CBS19's top 19 stories of 2022

Example video title will go here for this video

Here's a list of the top 19 stories you clicked on this year.

Gov. Greg Abbott declares migration to Texas through US-Mexico border to be invasion

Texans no longer able to use Instagram filters

Tyler man who fatally struck teen on Lake Palestine sentenced to life in prison

Here are the 19 stories you clicked on the most in 2022:

It was a busy 12 months across the Pineywoods and the Lone Star State.

Where has this year gone? It's hard to believe we'll soon be ringing in 2023.

When the missing person’s report was filed, investigators reached out to Rodriguez's boyfriend and after brief communication, he stopped responding .

Rodriguez was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019 . She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Mt. Pisgah area near Kilgore on Monday, Oct. 7, around 6:45 p.m.

The remains of Rosemary Rodriguez were found in her vehicle which was pulled from a wooded area on Mt. Pisgah Rd. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Officials say human remains found in a vehicle discovered in Gregg County have been identified as those of a local woman who's been missing since 2019.

The pharmacy says a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll revealed 18 million Americans were unable to pay for at least one prescription medication. The survey also said one in 10 Americans skipped doses in order to save money.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is doing his part to help those who need life-saving drugs by creating a low-cost online pharmacy.

He had also recently been nominated for Davie Campbell's Week 12 Mr. Texas Basketball in late January after dropping 45 points against New Summerfield.

Mumphrey was named the Dist. 22-2A Newcomer of the Year during his freshman season, according to the Jacksonville Progress .

According to a statement from Alto ISD, a player, who has since been identified as sophomore Devonte Mumphrey, died during the Yellowjackets' game against Mt. Enterprise .

An East Texas high school basketball player died after suffering a medical emergency while on the court.

She asked commenters to help her reward McLendon's hard work with an act of kindness -- tipping him $320.

"There were lots and lots of comments and lots of shares of everybody just talking about how he was a great person," Cassie Woods said. "I was like, oh, it'd be cool to do something big for him."

McLendon's work ethic was captured and posted to social media and that's where Woods comes in.

John McLendon is a carhop at Sonic in Athens and he keeps customers coming back for more than those Route 44 Cherry Limeades.

A random act of kindness in East Texas has gone viral on social media -- it involves a hard working employee and a stranger who wanted to do something good.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours Thursday before reaching their verdict. The jury also determined the boat was used as a deadly weapon.

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33, of Tyler, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for striking and killing Roberto "Carlos" Bermejo on June 2, 2019 with a bass boat on Lake Palestine.

A Tyler man who struck and killed a 14-year-old boy with a boat on Lake Palestine nearly three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Tyler man who fatally struck teen on Lake Palestine sentenced to life in prison

One East Texan, Lisa Smith, took some images of a diamondback water snake while canoeing on the Neches River off of Highway 31.

During this time of the year snakes are looking for food after a long hibernation .

Spring temperatures mean the awakening of the cold-blooded animals.

Snakes are slithering out to enjoy the warmer weather.

The grocery store chain applied for a certificate of occupancy to overtake the Save-A-Lot and is currently undergoing inspections.

According to the City of Athens, Piggly Wiggly filed an application to open its second Texas location in Athens.

A beloved grocery store chain is making its way back to East Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed a lawsuit against Meta citing the company's alleged misuse of their facial recognition technology. The lawsuit states companies like Meta cannot use Texans' biometric information and keep it stored within their systems without their consent or knowledge beforehand.

Filters are used on Instagram as an overlay on images to either enhance or change the original look of an image. As of May 11, Instagram's parent company, Meta, has removed the ability to use some of these filters. Meta says this is due to Texas' facial recognition laws.

Instagram users in Texas might notice they are unable to access filters on Stories or posts starting Wednesday.

Texans no longer able to use Instagram filters

MAY 18, 2022 : Rumors of escaped inmate in Cherokee County are false

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office debunked rumors that an escaped killer was spotted in our area on Facebook.

Dozens of law enforcement officers are searching for convicted killer, Gonzalo Lopez. He escaped from a prison transport bus a week ago after stabbing the driver.

"If anyone sees anything suspicious, or anyone suspicious, and they contact their local law enforcement," said Brent Dickson, the Cherokee County Sheriff.

The rumor has been circling about Lopez being spotted in the area has residents worried, but Dickson said the rumor is false.

"No, we have no indication that Lopez is in our county," Dickson said. "We were receiving calls yesterday. There was some confusion in the community and so we made a post trying to clear that up."