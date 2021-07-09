CDC releases new COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year

The CDC stresses students benefit from in-person learning and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall is a priority.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

Vaccines are currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CDC, and promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.

The CDC says masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (ages 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.

"Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained," the CDC said in a statement.

CDC officials also recommend schools maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least three feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.

"Screening testing, ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection are also important layers of prevention to keep schools safe," the CDC said.

Students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care.

Many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time. Therefore, this guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies (e.g., using multiple prevention strategies together consistently) to protect people who are not fully vaccinated, including students, teachers, staff, and other members of their households.