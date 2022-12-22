Canine distemper virus outbreak prompts East Texas shelter to close

Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is closing its doors to protect other animals from getting exposed to CDV.

LUFKIN, Texas — A very deadly virus for our dogs is going around the state and it has prompted animal shelters across the state to shut down. One of those shelters is here in East Texas.

Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Director Aaron Ramsey in Lufkin said the virus can be easily recognized if you are properly informed.

"It’s extremely deadly, especially in those dogs that are not vaccinated," he said.

The shelter is closing its doors to protect other animals form getting exposed to the canine distemper virus, or CDV.

"It’s extremely dangerous and highly contagious. And that’s why we closed the facility because we realized how important it is to not spread it or introduce it to many more animals," Ramsey said.

Earlier this month, one dog tested positive for the virus.

"We have since had five more confirmed cases. So, at this point, we are still closed and continue to monitor," Ramsey said.

At this time, Ramsey suspects there are nine other dogs that could have this virus.

"We have determined it’s a canine strain of the virus meaning it’s transmitted from canine to canine to canine," Ramsey said.

Some of the symptoms include watery or goopy discharge from the eyes, progressing fever, nasal discharge, coughing and vomiting. The virus then attacks the nervous system, where symptoms include head tilt, circling to one side and muscle twitching to name a few.

"And it's just fatal, it can be fatal unless an animal receives very significant treatments," Ramsey said.

The virus can be spread either airborne or through shared bowls from canine to canine. Ramsey is stressing the importance of vaccinating your dogs. A full list of symptoms can be found here.