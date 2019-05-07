TYLER, Texas — A partnership between Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation and Historic Aviation Memorial Museum and the Commemorative Air Force to present 'The Magnificent 7 Warbird Expo.'

This event is the 1st Annual World War II Warbird Expo to celebrate 7 vintage warbirds. It will be held at the HAMM at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

According to the event organizers, it has been over 70 years since the US Army Air Force lifted into the air to create the largest air armada ever to fill the skies during World War II, but during the Fourth of July weekend, seven rare WWII warbirds will be flying over Tyler.

This event kicks off July 4 through July 7.

Tours of the aircraft will be available to the public as will opportunities to fly in them.

For ticket information and how to schedule rides on any of the warbirds, visit The Magnificent 7.

For more information about the event, click here.

About CCVF: Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation mission is to “honor the courageous men and women who have served to protect our freedoms by providing financial support for those agencies responsible for their care and nurture. Our core focus is assisting the wounded, injured and disabled - both Active Duty and Veterans, within the Northeast Texas Region”.

About HAMM: The Historic Aircraft Memorial Museum (HAMM) was chartered on January 25, 1985 and is a Texas non-profit and tax-exempt corporation. Original goals of the Foundation included building an Aviation Hangar and Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to offer a permanent place for the display of both active and static historic aircraft and aviation memorabilia.

About the Commemorative Air Force: Collecting, restoring and flying vintage historical aircraft for over 50 years, the CAF mission is to educate, inspire and honor through flight, exhibition and remembrance.