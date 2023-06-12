Celebrate Grimace's birthday with special meal, shake

Starting June 12, fans can join in on the festivities at participating North Texas restaurants.

TYLER, Texas — McDonald's knows birthdays hold a special place in our fans’ hearts. They are proud to invite everyone to create their new birthday memories with them.

Help them honor their fuzzy purple bestie, Grimace!

Starting on June 12, fans in North Texas can get in on the festivities with the Grimace birthday meal which feature a limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness.

The meal also includes the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, and World Famous Fries.

Some other ways to toast to Grimace’s birthday this month include:

Playing a birthday inspired video game: McDonald's has launched an exclusive video game in collaboration with Krool Toys, where players can immerse themselves in Grimace’s world as he races around classic McDonald’s birthday scenes to find his pals The game will be free to play on desktop and mobile starting on June 12

Get your party fit on: Dress to impress in Grimace-inspired merch! This will be avilable to the public to purchase beginning June 12 on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com

Did we already mention gifts?: Fans also donate to a charity near and dear to Grimace, the Ronald McDonald House Charities. RMHC is there when families need them most, and Grimace couldn’t think of a better way to mark his birthday than having fans join him in giving to those in need. From June 13 to 14, fans can visit McDonald’s exclusive Instagram story and share a picture of their favorite birthday memory via the “add yours” sticker. For every picture shared, McDonald's will donate $5 to the RMHC up to $200k



Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA said, “Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s...and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share.”

Did you know?

Grimace is from Grimace Island and comes from a huge family (including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O'Grimacey!)

Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes

What exactly is Grimace? Now that is a secret

Make sure to invite all your friends because it is going to be a party North Texas. McDonald's can’t wait to see all the ways you celebrate Grimace’s birthday with us starting on June 12.