TYLER — According to NationalDayCalender.com, a lot of folks believe Thomas Jefferson discovered vanilla ice cream during a visit to France.

While that's not exactly true, the president did end up boosting the frozen treat's popularity in the United States!

Jefferson actually handwrote his own vanilla ice cream recipe in the late 1700s, and that copy is "chilling" at the National Library of Congress today.

The late president's estate shared his original recipe and a modernized version on their website.

So grab a friend for a cool scoop of vanilla ice cream this morning, and enjoy the creamy goodness!

