Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' 25th birthday with virtual event on Sept. 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you want to help Whitehouse native and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes celebrate his 25th birthday? Well, here's your chance!
Join Mahomes and a star-studded cast of celebrities for a virtual birthday event which will provide support for 15 charitable organizations.
The goal of 15 and the Mahomies, Mahomes' foundation, is to have at least 1,500 people donate a minimum of $15.
According to Executive Director Marques Fitch, the mission of the Mahomes' foundation is to help kids achieve their goals, no matter whether its on the field, in the classroom or in life.
"We focus on education, we focus on athletics," Fitch explained. "We focus on the arts — those unique experiences that a lot of children we're trying to serve would not have the opportunity to participate in."
Starting today, you can also bid on a variety of auction items including:
- 2021 or 2022 College Football Championship Experience
- 2021 Ryder Cup Experience for Two
- Attend the 2021 ESPYs in Los Angeles
- Autographed Patrick Mahomes Painting by Justyn Farano
- Bo Jackson Autographed Raiders Helmet
- Choice of Tickets to Super Bowl 2021 or 2022
- Golf Trip with Patrick Mahomes in Kona, Hawaii
- Lebron James Autographed Los Angeles Lakers Jersey
To see a full list of items and experiences up for auction, click here.
According to Fitch, 15 and the Mahomies regularly strives to emphasize the positive impact sports can have on a child's life.
"You just can't say enough about it," Fitch said. "It eliminates a lot of barriers, you know when you're in a huddle, you're all one team. When you have on the same uniform, you're all one team and we really will be promoting that moving forward."
To learn more about the 15 and the Mahomies foundation or to make a donation, visit their website.