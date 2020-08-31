Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' 25th birthday with virtual event on Sept. 17

You can help the NFL superstar celebrate his "Silver Jubilee" and donate to a good cause!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you want to help Whitehouse native and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes celebrate his 25th birthday? Well, here's your chance!

Join Mahomes and a star-studded cast of celebrities for a virtual birthday event which will provide support for 15 charitable organizations.

The goal of 15 and the Mahomies, Mahomes' foundation, is to have at least 1,500 people donate a minimum of $15.

According to Executive Director Marques Fitch, the mission of the Mahomes' foundation is to help kids achieve their goals, no matter whether its on the field, in the classroom or in life.

"We focus on education, we focus on athletics," Fitch explained. "We focus on the arts — those unique experiences that a lot of children we're trying to serve would not have the opportunity to participate in."

Starting today, you can also bid on a variety of auction items including:

2021 or 2022 College Football Championship Experience

2021 Ryder Cup Experience for Two

Attend the 2021 ESPYs in Los Angeles

Autographed Patrick Mahomes Painting by Justyn Farano

Bo Jackson Autographed Raiders Helmet

Choice of Tickets to Super Bowl 2021 or 2022

Golf Trip with Patrick Mahomes in Kona, Hawaii

Lebron James Autographed Los Angeles Lakers Jersey

To see a full list of items and experiences up for auction, click here.

According to Fitch, 15 and the Mahomies regularly strives to emphasize the positive impact sports can have on a child's life.

"You just can't say enough about it," Fitch said. "It eliminates a lot of barriers, you know when you're in a huddle, you're all one team. When you have on the same uniform, you're all one team and we really will be promoting that moving forward."