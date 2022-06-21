CBS19 Celebrates 50 Years of Title IX: Bullard softball coach Julie Murry

Bullard softball coach paves the way for young female athletes to have success on the field.

BULLARD, Texas — Julie Murry, head softball coach at Bullard High School, came into a program that was absolutely devastated after their head coach Megan Dobrinski passed away due to cancer.

She knew she had big shoes to fill not only as a coach but as a mentor.

Murry has shown time and time again that she is not only just a coach but she acts as a second mom to her girls who pour their heart and soul into her softball program.

"I think you have a kid's heart and they know that you're there for them. You care about them and you'll do things on and off the field for them, I think they're willing to do things on the field that are special," Murry said.

As we enter the 50th anniversary of Title IX, it is important to acknowledge the powerful individuals in East Texas who have paved the way for female athletes and Murry is definitely one.

Murry has had a lot of success on the field leading her team to back to back state championship tournaments but that is not the only reason she is influential. What is all boils down to is her ability to relate to these young female athletes and push them to succeed on and off the field.