RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a cement truck rollover in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 3310 in the Chase Creek subdivision.

Officials say there is also a fuel leak and cement has spilled in the roadway. Drivers should expect major delays.