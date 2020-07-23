CENSUS BUREAU: US population hits 330M

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Population Clock, the milestone was reached around 7:02 a.m. on Thursday based on vintage 2019 population estimates.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. population has now hit 330 million.

The U.S. Population Clock is based on a series of short-term projections for the resident population of the United States. This includes people whose usual residence is in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. These projections do not include members of the Armed Forces overseas, their dependents, or other U.S. citizens residing outside the United States.

The projections are based on a monthly series of population estimates starting with the April 1, 2010, resident population from the 2010 Census.