East Texas World War II veteran says marriage, faith key to long life

On Sept. 13, Briscoe Davis — one of the few living World War II veterans in East Texas — will turn 100.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BULLARD, Texas — His cane makes a tapping sound as he walks along the tile floor leading into the living room. Atop his head, he dons a military garrison cap. A few small holes have developed in the dark green fabric through the years.

His brown leather flight jacket bears the metal aviator wings he received eight decades ago. On one sleeve, a U.S. Army Air Corps patch hangs on for dear life — some threads that attach it to the coat are missing.

He wears a tan button-down shirt and a slightly darker necktie. Gold-colored wing insignias adorn his collar.