SHELBY COUNTY — A Center ISD student was taken into custody after they told another student there would be a shooting at the Center High School Football game at 10 p.m.

According to the district superintendent, the student told the other student about the threat at around 9:41 p.m. that evening.

Then the student who got the information made a promptly reported it to school officials who immediately notified law enforcement.

The student who made the threatening statement was found and taken into custody.

In a statement the district superintendent expressed gratitude toward local law enforcement, including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the Center Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other local agencies "who responded swiftly and effectively."

With this incident involving student discipline, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prohibits the district from providing any student identifying information.

At the end of the provided statement, the superintendent added that "The Center Independent School District will always put the safety and wellbeing of our students, employees, and patrons as its foremost objective."

