NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old Center man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Nacodoches County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on State Highway 7 and Farm-to-Market Road 2713 at about 10:15 p.m.

DPS says a 2002 Ford pickup driven by 19-year-old Datravis Duncan of Tenaha ran a stop sign on FM 2713 and crashed into a Toyota pickup driven by 26-year-old Timothy Quinn.

Both Duncan and Quin were taken to the hospital for treatment.

DeSkyhen Crockett, 19 from Center, was a passenger in Duncan's Ford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.