SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a Center man wanted in Irving.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Prince Earl Hill of Center is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hill is a black male, 5'6'', 265 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 386 Lakewood Drive in Center.

If anyone has information on Hill's whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 936-598-5601.

