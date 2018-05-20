In conjunction with National Police Week, The Longview Centurion Club hosted the Giants of the Law Enforcement Banquet at Maude Cobb on Tuesday, May 15 to recognize Gregg County's law enforcement officers.

"Not only is it a representation from the law-enforcement community but it's also one of the ways we show respect for the families that have lost a loved one in sacrifice of protecting our community," said Lt. Shane McCarter with the Longview Police Department.

It was the 27th Annual Awards Banquet and Memorial Service for eight law enforcement agencies. The event honored exemplary personnel, both those in uniform and civilian.

Mother Against Drunk Drivers, East Texas presented award recipients.

The Centurion Club provided scholarships to dependents of police from Gregg County agencies.

