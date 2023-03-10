Some Rusk Rural Water Supply customers are under a boil water notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

RUSK, Texas — A main line break has lead to a water boil notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers in Rusk, Friday evening.

The areas affected are on FM 241 but not all of FM 241 was affected. Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

Other customers under a boil water notice are:

Highway 69 S

County Roads: 2403, 2402, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2446, and 2448

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption.