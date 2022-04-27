'Chad's life is not in vain': Family of Tyler boy murdered in 1991 to create foundation

Choice was kidnapped from his home, and it was not until 1996 when his killer, Patrick Horn, was in the Smith County Jail that family found out Choice's fate.

TYLER, Texas — Family and friends released balloons Tuesday evening in Tyler as they remembered and celebrated what would have been the 39th birthday of Chad Choice, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1991.

“We remember him always. We do something … closed doors always whether it's as a family or individually,” said Choice’s older sister, Angela Choice-Jefferson. “I felt like it was just time for our family to step out and share resources that we’ve all received to heal from this tragic situation.”

