The resurfacing project will begin on Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.

LUFKIN, Texas — Champions Drive will be closed on Friday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon due to an asphalt resurfacing project in Lufkin.

The portion affected will range from Crown Colony Dr. to Colombia Ct.

Centerpoint Energy will be repairing a gas leak in the area that caused a portion of the roadway to be closed.