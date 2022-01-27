Champions for Children of Smith County to use East Texas artwork to raise money at annual fundraiser

The organization will have an art auction online to raise money for its various programs that help at-risk children.

TYLER, Texas — Champions for Children of Smith County will host their annual February fundraiser, the "Art of Chocolate."

Champions’ “SPEAKEASY GALLERY” is a unique collection of 1920’s inspired art pieces that go on display this Monday at Texas Bank & Trust, 2323 W. Grande Ave., in Tyler.

Champions for Children is a Smith County nonprofit organization that serves children ages infant to 19 years old. Since 1996, Champions has been the motivating force behind a coordinated community effort to design and implement progressive programs to help at-risk children, parents and childcare providers. From professional teacher trainings and educational materials to individual interventions for children, Champions provides teachers and parents with the tools, training and support they need to ensure that their children have every opportunity at success.

This year, the organization's annual fundraiser will have an art auction online to raise money for its various programs that help at-risk children.

The fundraiser will be a collaboration of East Texas artists, Valerosa Designs and Gallery, Tyler Museum of Art and Champions for Children. Champions will receive a portion from each artwork sold.

The collaborating artists are Jacoby McKenzie, Doug Carter, Amanda Hukill, Don Bristow, Ron Crosby, John Martindale, and Alex and Lisha Mack.

In addition, the auction will also feature a special compilation piece created with individually-designed craft sticks, each made by a child from Smith County.

The artwork will be on display Jan. 31 through Feb. 9 at Texas Bank & Trust, or online at www.32auctions.com/AoC2022 through Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. when the auction closes. Anyone who wishes to bid may do so by visiting the 32auctions.com website or by scanning the QR code affixed to each painting while on display.