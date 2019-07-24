CHANDLER, Texas — A family in Chandler escaped a house fire Wednesday morning that destroyed their home.

According to the Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office, units from Coffee City and Westside fire departments responded to the fire at 5234 Cherokee Drive.

A man, woman and child were inside the home at the time of the fire. All three made it out safely. The house is a total loss.

This is a developing story. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

