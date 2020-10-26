Chandler man arrested after head-on crash that killed two people

Brandon Collins was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Chandler man was arrested following a head-on crash that killed two people in Henderson County early Sunday morning.

Brandon Collins, 20, was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter. He has been booked into the Henderson County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 2:21 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market 315, south of Coffee City.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on FM 315 and a 2000 Dodge Neon was traveling north on FM 315. For an unknown reason, the driver of the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the Neon head-on. The pickup came to rest in the east ditch on its side. The Neon came to rest upright in the west ditch.

The driver of the Neon, 23-year-old, Leanna Hester, of Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Neon, 24-year-old, Blake Stanford, of Chandler, was transported to the hospital in Tyler and later died from his injuries.