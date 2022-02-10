Chandler sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatal wreck

On Thursday, he entered a plea agreement and a judge issued a 12-year prison sentence for each charge.

CHANDLER, Texas — A Chandler man who was involved in a 2020 head-on collision that killed a pregnant woman, her boyfriend and their unborn child in Henderson County has been sentenced to 12 years in prison,

Brandon Collins, 21, was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after his truck travelled into the other side of traffic in Henderson County, striking another vehicle on Oct, 25, 2020.

That crash caused the death of Leanna Hester, 23, of Chandler, and Blake Stanford, 24, of Chandler, and their unborn child. Hester was eight months pregnant, family said.

On Thursday, he entered a plea agreement and a judge issued a 12-year prison sentence for each charge. These sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Collins' vehicle struck Hester and Stanford’s vehicle while on Farm-to-Market Road 315 after Collins drove into the opposite side of traffic. Hester was pronounced dead at the scene, while Stanford later died at the hospital.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony that includes a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.