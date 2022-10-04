Chandler man gets 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2021 wreck that killed Tyler man

Daniel Juarez entered a guilty plea to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Monday in the 7th District Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Chandler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a December 2021 wreck that left a Tyler man dead.

Daniel Juarez entered a guilty plea to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Monday in the 7th District Court. He was then sentenced to 12 years in connection with the death of Dennis Criner, 54, according to online criminal records.

A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Criner was driving an SUV east on State Highway 64 West while Juarez was driving west in a towncar on the same roadway about five miles west of Tyler.

According to officials, Juarez was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control on the wet roadway and crossed into the eastbound lane where it was struck by Criner's SUV.