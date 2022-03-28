East Texas man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Henderson County

Bryant failed to yield right-of-way to the Harley Davidson by turning left into a private drive, DPS said.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he struck a vehicle that failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle in Henderson County near Brownsboro.

Emanuel Reynolds, 43, of Chandler, was driving eastbound on a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle on FM 317 and James Bryant, 62, of Chandler, was travelling westbound on the same road. Bryant failed to yield right-of-way to the Harley Davidson by turning left into a private drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said this led the motorcycle to hit the front right of the Kia. Reynolds was ejected from the motorcycle into the grassy ditch.