Local News

Chandler police seek public's help in investigation of damaged car windows in neighborhoods

The department is asking for camera footage captured from residents' homes to see if the video caught anyone walking through that area.

CHANDLER, Texas — The Chandler Police Department is asking the public's help in the investigation regarding several recent reports of bashed-in car windows in neighborhoods.

According to police, the damages were reported in neighborhoods on the north side of Highway 31 in town. Officers believe people bashed in car windows on parked vehicles at several locations at night or in the early morning hours Saturday.

Police are also investigating a "few isolated issues" involving children committing offenses over night throughout the city. 

"Chandler officers will be diligently working neighborhoods and speaking to anyone out walking after dark," Chandler Police said on Facebook. "We appreciate your cooperation and assistance with any information concerning this matter."

