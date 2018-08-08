HENDERSON COUNTY — Patricia Hall Knapp, a 73-year-old Chandler woman, died after a motorcycle crash happened on Saturday on Farm to Market 315.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation showed that Knapp was heading north in a Harley Davidson motorcycle with 38-year-old passenger, James Lee Kratzer, and entered a curve at an unsafe speed.

The motorcycle left the road to the west, continued rolling through the grass shoulder, hit an incline for a culvert at Waterwood Drive and hit a tree.

Knapp and Kratzer were both thrown from the motorcycle, neither were wearing helmets.

Knapp was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances and later died from injuries.

Kratzer was flown to a Tyler hospital in critical condition

