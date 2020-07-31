Changes to proposed Old Jacksonville Highway overpass

The overpass along with widening Old Jacksonville Highway likely would not begin until 2024.

TYLER, Texas — An overpass over Old Jacksonville Highway has been proposed to be built in Tyler to alleviate congestion as well as expand the highway from four to six lanes.

Today the MPO's Transportation Policy Committee held its monthly meetings. During the meeting, the committee listened to different businesses as well as a coalition that represented roughly 30 different businesses that opposed the overpass, the committee voted to change the language of the proposal from overpass to intersection improvements.

"There was a clear move away from the probability of an interchange overpass and Old Jacksonville Highway and 323. Although that remains a possibility, clearly the committee wanted to examine other alternatives," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

The vote is intended to show that the committee is listening to local businesses who are worried about potential construction.

A few business owners spoke out at the meeting such as Brad Brookshire the CEO of Brookshire's.

He says if the construction of the overpass begins, Brookshire's may have to take their distribution center elsewhere.

"Our company has always supported the community's development and growth but this is a project that I would like to say our company's adamantly opposed to," Brookshire said.

We asked both Judge Moran and Tyler Mayor Martin Heines if they saw Brookshire's comments as a threat.

"No, you know, again, these decisions are very tough decisions. They require grown-up and adult discussions. We had one of those discussions today that sometimes it's tough," Moran said.

"I think the main thing is not to focus just on today's language but what can be possible in the future. And Brookshire's is a very important component to this community," Heines said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Old Jacksonville Highway will soon look like South Broadway Avenue, and they proposed the overpass along with other projects to help with traffic.

"Our only goal with moving this motion forward was for the betterment of the community and to address our growing traffic needs and congestions," Glenn Green with TXDOT said.

It's possible the overpass will still be built, but it's more likely other improvements to the area will be given some thought.

"It's very important to make sure that we still as part of the discussion was to make sure that the funds are allocated to the six-lane improvement are still included," Heines said.

