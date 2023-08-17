'Changing the game': UT Tyler partners with several universities by launching Early Assurance Program

The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine launched its Early Assurance Program Wednesday afternoon with a Signing Day at UT Tyler Health Science Center.

“Most students that participate in the Early Assurance Program are those students who may not necessarily be accepted into a more traditional world renowned medical school,” said Gisele Armond Abron, Ph.D. Associate Dean of Admissions at UT Tyler. “Pathways gives us the opportunity to develop our pipeline for the School of Medicine … so that we can serve in East Texas.”

To meet the growing need of physicians and healthcare in East Texas, the Early Assurance Program, known as “Pathways to Medicine,” will prepare 40 students each year from local colleges and universities for a successful career in the medical field by providing clinical exposure and developing necessary study skills for medical school.