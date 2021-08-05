Chapel Hill announces death of Junior High nurse

Elaina McCullen, who worked as the school's nurse for a decade, passed away on Thursday morning surrounded by her loved ones.

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill Independent School District announced the passing of Junior High nurse Elaina McMullen.

McCullen, who worked as the school's nurse for a decade, passed away on Thursday morning surrounded by her loved ones.

"I know she was a beloved friend to many across our district and that this news affects you deeply," Lamond Dean, Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent, said. "I express my sincere condolences to all of you."

Dean asks the community to join him in sending thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and to her Chapel Hill work family.