TYLER, Texas — Jonathan Storey could not contain himself. Jonathan will turn 3 in March, so he had a good Christmas, but no gift will compare to his New Year's Day surprise.

He now has a little sister, as Hayven Willow Elise Story was the first baby of the new year born at UT Health Tyler.

Baby Hayven is the daughter of Brittany and Fred Storey of Chapel Hill. She was born at 10:15 a.m. and is 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.

