Chapel Hill ISD honors head football coach Jeff Riordan for 100th career win

Chapel Hil ISD administrators and superintendent Lamond Dean surprise Jeff Riordan for his 100th win.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on August 2022.

Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan walked out of the weight room with the football team on Monday like any other day. Little did he know, his family, administrators and superintendent Lamond Dean were on the football field ready to honor him with a set of gifts to showcase the district's appreciation for his work and recent accomplishments.

Riordan led his Bulldogs to secure a spot in the state semifinals this week after Friday's win over Kilgore. The game was also Riordan's 100th career win -- a milestone for the local coach.

Following a speech of appreciation, Dean handed Riordan two frames, one emphasizing his career as a head football coach in Chapel Hill and his previous team, Crosby, where he also led the team to state semifinals, six playoff appearances, and four district championships. The other frame included a photo of Riordan and two family pictures, showcasing a tradition among the family where they take a family portrait after each win.