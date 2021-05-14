Chapel Hill High School student dies after accident on prom night

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A Chapel Hill High School student who was involved in an accident on prom night has passed away from her injuries, Chapel Hill ISD officials have reported.
Alexandra Rondan, a 17-year-old junior, died after sustaining injuries during a crash. No details are known about the crash at this time.
"Rondan was a kind, gentle, young lady and she will be sincerely missed," Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamon Dean wrote in a Facebook post. "Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create here at Chapel Hill ISD. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, grievously wounds us all."
Details about any funeral or memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Chapel Hill has also reminded students and teachers that counselors will be avaliable for all if they wish to speak about Rondan's death or need grief counseling.
"We know that you all join us in conveying our deepest sorrow, sympathy, and most sincere condolences to her family and friends during this painful time of grief," Dean wrote. "We are so sorry for this tragic loss to her family, friends, her teachers, and the entire junior class of Chapel Hill ISD."