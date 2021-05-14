Chapel Hill High School student dies after accident on prom night

The victim "was a kind, gentle, young lady and she will be sincerely missed," Chapel Hill ISD officials said.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A Chapel Hill High School student who was involved in an accident on prom night has passed away from her injuries, Chapel Hill ISD officials have reported.

Alexandra Rondan, a 17-year-old junior, died after sustaining injuries during a crash. No details are known about the crash at this time.

"Rondan was a kind, gentle, young lady and she will be sincerely missed," Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamon Dean wrote in a Facebook post. "Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create here at Chapel Hill ISD. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, grievously wounds us all."

Details about any funeral or memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Chapel Hill has also reminded students and teachers that counselors will be avaliable for all if they wish to speak about Rondan's death or need grief counseling.