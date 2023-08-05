Chapel Hill ISD adopts tax rate for 2023-2024 fiscal year

The board on Aug. 21 voted in favor of the proposed tax rate of $1.1051 per $100 in valuation.

Chapel Hill ISD trustees recently approved its property tax rate for the 2023-24 school year.

The board on Aug. 21 voted in favor of the proposed tax rate of $1.1051 per $100 in valuation. The maintenance and operations portion of the tax rate will be $0.7251, while the debt service tax rate will be $0.38.

The M&O rate will support the $37.5 million general fund budget that was adopted in June 2023 to cover daily expenses including payroll, utilities and other operating costs.