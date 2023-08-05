Chapel Hill ISD adopts tax rate for 2023-2024 fiscal year

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in May 2023 about Chapel Hill ISD's bond approval.
Chapel Hill ISD trustees recently approved its property tax rate for the 2023-24 school year.
The board on Aug. 21 voted in favor of the proposed tax rate of $1.1051 per $100 in valuation. The maintenance and operations portion of the tax rate will be $0.7251, while the debt service tax rate will be $0.38.
The M&O rate will support the $37.5 million general fund budget that was adopted in June 2023 to cover daily expenses including payroll, utilities and other operating costs.
The debt service tax rate includes the debt associated with the bond that was approved in May and the refinancing bonds of 2014 and 2015, according to the school district.