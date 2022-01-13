Chapel Hill ISD issues mask mandate

Because of absences, classes will be canceled Friday to combat the COVID-19 spread.

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD in Tyler is instituting a temporary mask mandate starting Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 spread and illness-related absences.

In an announcement, the school district said there are nearly 500 staff and students district wide absent as of Thursday.

Beginning Tuesday, all students, staff and visitors must properly wear a mask inside district buildings and vehicles until further notice.

Because of significant absences, classes will be canceled Friday to combat the COVID-19 spread. Campuses at Chapel Hill ISD were already scheduled to be closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"We hope a four-day gap will help alleviate the impact COVID-19 has had on Chapel Hill," the district said in a statement.

There will be no need to make up Friday because of banked minutes built into the calendar. Extracurricular activities will continue throughout the weekend as scheduled.